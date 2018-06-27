‘Sound’ Restaurant Closes After Six Months In Business; New Plan In Works

DULUTH, Minn. – After only six months in business, Sound restaurant in downtown Duluth’s Old City Hall building has shut down.

A spokesperson for the building told FOX 21 that within the next 30 days, a new investment group will open Sound Eatery and Events in the same space on the 100 block of East Superior Street.

The business will look the same but operate differently to allow businesses, foundations and everyday customers rent out the entire restaurant for an event — with a chef ready to make any food requested.

When not hosting events, the space will operate as a restaurant with upscale comfort foods for the whole family, according to the spokesperson.