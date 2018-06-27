Standoff in New Hope Ends, Children Unharmed

The Standoff Lasted 18 Hours

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) – A standoff that started with a domestic dispute in New Hope has ended peacefully 18 hours later.

New Hope Police Capt. Scott Slawson says a man who was allegedly holding two children in a town house surrendered Tuesday afternoon.

Slawson says the man was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. The two children were unharmed and were reunited with their mother.

Authorities recovered a shotgun and other firearms from the home.

Officers were dispatched to a home about 8 p.m. Monday where a woman said her boyfriend was threatening her and her two children.

When police arrived, they found the woman outside the house. She told officers her children were still inside.

Neighborhood residents were evacuated from their homes, but were allowed to return because of morning storms.