Start Your Engines at the Big Daddy’s Classic Car Show

DULUTH, Minn. – Get ready to start your engines for the Seventh Annual Big Daddy’s Classic Car Show.

The owner of Big Daddy’s Burgers says he was asked to host the car show seven years ago and he’s done so ever since.

The car show took place in the parking lot of Big Daddy’s Burgers in Duluth where you could get a burger and fries with a view of classic cars.

This car show doesn’t include a contest, it’s more about the atmosphere of being around classic rides.

“We’ve got dodge charters, ford pick–ups,” said Big Daddy’s Burgers Owner Dave Gonhue. “Last year we counted 120, I think, and I think it’s higher than that this year.”

The owner plans to keep this classic car show tradition going for many years to come.