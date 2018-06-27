The Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment Turns 10

When you pay sales tax in Minnesota a portion of it goes into the Legacy fund.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ten years ago the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment was introduced and it’s still going strong.

A celebration marked the 10th anniversary at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

The Legacy amendment helps support the state’s parks and trails, protect drinking water sources and preserves arts and cultural heritage.

Over the course of 10 years, $130 million has been added to the fund.

“They must all be regional parks and trails, so they’re not local parks and trails,” said Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee Chair Bob Bierscheid. “They’re things like trail improvements, land acquisition for parks, where they wanted to add precious land to it and a number of park improvements within the park.”

The legacy amendment has a sunset clause.

In 15 years, the fund will end unless it’s voted in again by the advisory council.