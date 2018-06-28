Cooking Connection: Lucca Pasta
For this week's Cooking Connection we're in the kitchen with the Cove Point Lodge
Recipes
Chicken Norway
4 airline chicken breasts
Olive oil ½ C. plus 2 T.
Thyme dry 1 t.
Oregano dry 1 t.
Basil dry 1 t.
Garlic chopped 1 t.
Salt ¼ t.
Pepper 1/8 t.
Swiss Cheese 1 slice
Lingonberries 1 T.
Marinate chicken in ½ C. olive oil herbs, garlic, salt and pepper.
Saute chicken skin side down on medium high heat for two minutes.
Flip chicken over and put in 450 degree oven for seven minutes.
After seven minutes, place a slice of swiss cheese on chicken. Continue cooking for one minute until cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and serve with your favorite vegetable, and top with lingonberries.
LUCCA SAUCE
Heavy Cream 4 C. 8 C. 12 C.
Milk 2% 4 C. 8 C. 12 C.
Chicken Base 2.5 oz 5 oz 7.5 oz
Cajun Seasoning ¼ C. 6 T. ½ C.
Garlic Powder 2 T. ¼ C. 6 T.
Cayenne Pepper 1 t. 2 t. 3 t.
Paprika ¼ C. 6 T. ½ C.
Butter Melted 2.5 oz 5 oz 8oz
Flour 5 T 10 T. 1 C.
Salt & Black Pepper
Combine cream, milk and chicken base in pot and bring to simmer.
Add seasonings and return to simmer
Meanwhile, combine butter and flour and cook gently until raw flour smell is gone and replaced by nutty aroma.
Whisk flour and butter mixture into cream mixture and heat until simmering and thickened.
Adjust seasoning with salt & black pepper.