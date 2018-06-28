‘Duluth Cider’ Coming To Lincoln Park’s Craft District

DULUTH, Minn. — A husband and wife have announced they are opening a cidery in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood this August called Duluth Cider.

The fermenting warehouse and taproom is under construction at 2307 West Superior Street.

Owner Jake and Valerie Scott are from Duluth and are moving back to the area to start the business after living in Boston. It was there, they say, they got to learn a lot about cideries.

The business will start pouring traditional and modern ciders in the taproom and in growlers when it opens, before eventually distributing the product to bars and restaurants. The couple also plans to start canning cider after that.

Jake told FOX 21 100 percent of the apples used to make his ciders will come from Minnesota.

