Duluth FC Hosts Goalie Camp

The Bluegreens were at Stebner Park teaching the fundamentals of goalkeeping.

DULUTH, Minn. – The World Cup fever is in full force, especially in the Northland. And Duluth FC took advantage of that by hosting their first ever goalie camp Thursday at Stebner Park.

The campers were split into three groups working on skills like diving for saves and anticipating shots. Alberto Ciroi is one of the instructors and he says it’s a tough position to teach because the position itself has evolved over time.

“It’s not just somebody who just stays on the net and avoid the ball to get in. They need to be involved and engaged. It’s really important for a kid, especially a goalie at this age, to learn how to stay involved, how to participate in the action and how to direct the players. It’s a tough position because you always get blamed if something happens. It’s on you,” said Ciroi.