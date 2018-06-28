Former Bulldog Zoe Hickel Signs With Calgary Inferno

The former UMD women's hockey captain will be re-united with former coach Shannon Miller.

CALGARY, Alberta – Former UMD women’s hockey player Zoe Hickel has signed with the Calgary Inferno of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League. The 25-year-old will join her former UMD coach Shannon Miller who was named head coach earlier this week.

Hickel just wrapped up her rookie year with the Kunlun Red Star, leading the CWHL in assists.

Hickel played at UMD from 2012 to 2015, captaining the team in her final two years. She was also part of the U.S. National Women’s team that won back to back world championships in 2015 and 2016, as well as the 4 Nations Cup in 2015.