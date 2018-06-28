Historic Pastoret Terrace Building Could Be Demolished

The DEDA Board of Directors approved an Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for the public input process.

DULUTH, Minn. – The historic Pastoret Terrace Building and former home to the Kozy Bar and Apartments in downtown Duluth may soon be demolished.

For more than two years the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) has owned the deteriorating building and it was marketed to developers for redevelopment.

But time is almost running out.

DEDA Board of Directors have voted to allow a public input process on the potential demolition of the building.

The historic Pastoret Terrace Building was built in the late 1880s and suffered two massive fires.

Ideally, DEDA would like to find a historic preservation type developer to come and renovate the building.

The public process will take about two months and will be a discussion on the pros and cons of the building and its impact.

DEDA staff tell us the building is condemned from human habitation and there have been several fire and police calls from trespassers and squatters.

“It gets back to the impact of this site as a redevelopment opportunity that can contribute in a positive manner to the heart’s district. We are seeing more and more redevelopment downtown,” said DEDA Director Heather Rand. “We are rebuilding superior street, our main street. So having some kind of change at this site is critical to our ongoing vitality.”

DEDA says they are open to hearing from a developer that can financially move forward with the project as soon as possible.

Eric Ringsred previously owned the building and lost it to the city. He’s filed a lawsuit saying the city hasn’t tried enough to keep the building standing.

The planning commission will deliberate and the public can show up to those hearings.

For more information click, here.