Huskies Rain Down Runs on Thunder Bay 17-4

Duluth scored 14 runs in the first inning, en route to beating Thunder Bay 17-4.

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re a fan of runs, Wade Stadium was the place to be Thursday night as the Duluth Huskies defeated the Thunder Bay Border Cats 17-4.

The Huskies scored the game’s first seven runs before even registering their first out. At the end of the first inning, Duluth put up 14 runs on the Border Cats.

Justin Mitchell would cross home plate a team-high three times. Christian Jones, who made his debut with the Huskies, would lead the team in RBIs with three.

These two teams will meet up against Friday night at Wade Stadium as Duluth wraps up their four game homestand.