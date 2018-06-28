Kids Learn About Pizza Business

DULUTH, Minn.-Kids from the Duluth YMCA’s summer Key Zone educational program got to learn all about the pizza industry today during a special field trip.

Twenty-five kindergartners and first graders filled Vita Pizza this morning in Canal Park to find out more about one of their favorite foods.

Staff from the business said it’s a good way to get kids to learn about a variety of topics.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to show them what it is like to run a business, to make food, to be in the restaurant industry, and kind of what goes into that,” said Alina Oswald, general manager of the restaurant.

The Key Zone program operates all day during the summer and after school in the winter.