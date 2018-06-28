Kozy Building to Possibly be Torn Down

DEDA Officials Have Been Looking for a Buyer for two Years

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Economic Development Authority has voted to look into tearing down the building that houses the old Kozy Bar.

At this point representatives say they are now going through the public process for evaluating the environmental impacts of tearing down the building which will also lead to a public comment period.

DEDA officials said they have been looking for two years to find a party willing to take on the building, but they said they have not found a credible buyer to purchase it.

A massive fire ripped through much of the building in 2010 when Eric Ringsred owned it.

He has since lost the building to the city and is now suing them saying the city has not tried enough to keep the building standing.