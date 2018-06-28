Local Schools Receive Security Funding
Nearly $10 Millionof Grants Have Been Awarded
DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior District and Ashland School Districts were two of the 147 schools/school districts that were awarded grants on Thursday morning through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program.
Superior School District was awarded $152,261thorugh the grant program while Ashland School District was awarded $93.062.
The grant money will be spent on building safety improvements and training for faculty and staff.
“The nearly $10 million grants being awarded to large and small schools across the state, incentivizes school officials and law enforcement to make meaningful improvements to Wisconsin school safety through physical improvements and a focus on mental health training for school faculty.”
Highlights from the school safety grant applications include such improvements as:
- Securing school entry areas with shatter resistant film;
- Improving visitor screening through internal and external security camera, video/audio surveillance, key card access, door fob, an entrance buzzer system and reconfiguration of entry doors;
- Updating internal classroom locks, including electronic locking devices;
- Increase communication throughout the entire school through PA system upgrades, intercom capabilities, and panic buttons;
- Installing playground security fencing; and,
- Training for all staff on trauma sensitive schools, threat assessment and prevention, youth mental health, and armed intruders.