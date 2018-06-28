Local Schools Receive Security Funding

Nearly $10 Millionof Grants Have Been Awarded
Site Staff,

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior District and Ashland School Districts were two of the 147 schools/school districts that were awarded grants on Thursday morning through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program.

Superior School District was awarded $152,261thorugh the grant program while Ashland School District was awarded $93.062.

The grant money will be spent on building safety improvements and training for faculty and staff.

“The nearly $10 million grants being awarded to large and small schools across the state, incentivizes school officials and law enforcement to make meaningful improvements to Wisconsin school safety through physical improvements and a focus on mental health training for school faculty.”

Highlights from the school safety grant applications include such improvements as:

  • Securing school entry areas with shatter resistant film;
  • Improving visitor screening through internal and external security camera, video/audio surveillance, key card access, door fob, an entrance buzzer system and reconfiguration of entry doors;
  • Updating internal classroom locks, including electronic locking devices;
  • Increase communication throughout the entire school through PA system upgrades, intercom capabilities, and panic buttons;
  • Installing playground security fencing; and,
  • Training for all staff on trauma sensitive schools, threat assessment and prevention, youth mental health, and armed intruders.

