Local Schools Receive Security Funding

Nearly $10 Millionof Grants Have Been Awarded

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior District and Ashland School Districts were two of the 147 schools/school districts that were awarded grants on Thursday morning through the Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety Grant program.

Superior School District was awarded $152,261thorugh the grant program while Ashland School District was awarded $93.062.

The grant money will be spent on building safety improvements and training for faculty and staff.

“The nearly $10 million grants being awarded to large and small schools across the state, incentivizes school officials and law enforcement to make meaningful improvements to Wisconsin school safety through physical improvements and a focus on mental health training for school faculty.”

Highlights from the school safety grant applications include such improvements as: