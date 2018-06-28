New Community Garden Being Built in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A Superior High School student is getting their hands dirty for their senior project as they are helping build a community garden at Faith United Methodist Church in Superior.

Sierra Wilson is working on getting funding and supplies from local businesses and community members for the project.

She said students got a variety of projects to choose from and this idea stood out to her due to her past experience working in her grandma’s garden along with previous volunteer experiences.

“I enjoyed doing community service stuff through Girl Scouts, I thought it would be helpful,” Wilson said.

Church members said the garden is sorely needed for the community. They said it also fits in with the theme the city has been trying to promote lately.

“It’s something the city of Superior has been promoting – the spirit of the community,” said Don Johnson, a member of the church board of trustees. “We wanted to be good neighbors, [so we] our sharing our resources with our neighbors.”

To find out how you can donate to the garden, call Don Johnson at this number: (715) 392-1357.