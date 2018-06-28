“Nisky Day” Set for Stanley Cup Celebration

Iron Range native Matt Niskanen will host a Stanley Cup celebration with the local community.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Three weeks after winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals, former Virginia-MIB hockey star Matt Niskanen has announced that he will be bringing the Stanley Cup to the Iron Range on Sunday, July 22nd.

There are no details at this time about the specific plans or times for that day, but organizers are expecting the celebration to take place at the Miners Memorial Building around midday. Due to the expected crowd size, Niskanen would not be available for autographs. However, photo ops will be available with Niskanen and the Stanley Cup.

For more details, stick with FOX 21 Sports as we learn more about “Nisky Day”.