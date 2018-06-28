Onyx of Superior Apartments Officially Open

Onyx of Superior is located at 1301 Weeks Ave, Superior, WI 54880.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After nine months of construction the Onyx of Superior Apartments are officially open.

A ribbon cutting brought out Mayor Jim Paine and the community to celebrate.

The 54-unit apartment building has one and two bedroom units, with many amenities including a fitness center and stainless steel appliances.

Some residents moved in the first week of June.

“We built a good product and people believed in us and came here and are willing to live in our building. There’s a lot of need for market rate housing in Superior right now, in the Twin Ports, everywhere,” said P & R Properties Co-Owner Ryan Nelson. “People’s lifestyles are changing. There are busier lifestyles, this is easier for people to do things they want to do.”

P & R Properties have plans to build another apartment complex in Superior with about 90 units near Eb Street and U.S. Highway 2.

The goal is to start this July and have it complete by August 2019.