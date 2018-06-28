River Rovers Program Held

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Children ages three to seven in Superior got to learn today all about nature during the free River Rovers program at the Lake Superior National Estuarine Research Reserve.

Staff at the site say events like this helps children over the long term with their development.

“Playing outside with adults when kids are really young, helps physical development, it helps brain development, and it helps kids have a connection to nature throughout their life,” said Deanna Erickson, education coordinator at the site.

The program is held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. every Thursday through the end of August. Kids and parents are invited to just drop in.