Swedish Midsommer Celebrated in Duluth

Swedish Cultural Society brought the event to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year in late June, the Swedes have a Midsommer celebration.

On Thursday, the Swedish Cultural Center brought the celebration to Duluth at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Lakeside.

Event-goers made crowns out of wild flowers, ate Swedish treats, and enjoyed live music.

“In Sweden there are going to be those times in the winter where the sun doesn’t really come up for very long and so, in the middle of the summer, you really enjoy that sunshine that you have,” said Donna Forbes, the co-president of the Swedish Cultural Society.

After the program, a traditional Midsommer pole was erected and people danced all around it.