Ways to Prevent Summertime Injuries and Illnesses

DULUTH, Minn. – The summertime isn’t just about being outdoors and soaking up the sun.

It also is a time where medical experts say you should be careful so you can avoid summer injuries and illnesses.

Staff at MedExpress Urgent Care in Duluth say during the summer they see a lot of patients come in because of exposure to poison ivy, sprained wrists or sunburns.

“The most important thing is just to stay hydrated. There’s a lot of dehydration out there when it’s hot and people don’t realize it; symptoms of that are headaches, dizziness, lightheaded, pretty much,” said MedExpress Urgent Care PA Allen Hughes. The best thing to is take a bottle of water with you.”

You’re also advised to be careful of e–coli infections, also to take bug spray and over the counter medicine like Pepto-Bismol along with you when traveling.