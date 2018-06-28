Woman Accused of Drowning Baby Arrested in Minnesota

The Woman was Arrested in Pope County

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – A North Dakota woman accused of drowning her newborn shortly after giving birth has been arrested in western Minnesota.

Authorities say the 36-year-old West Fargo woman was picked up in Pope County, Minnesota late Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by Cass County.

Authorities say the woman gave birth at a friend’s townhouse in Fargo May 5.

Court documents say the woman placed the newborn face down in about an inch of water in a bathtub to cause his death.

KFGO reports an autopsy at the University of North Dakota Medical School showed the baby was born alive, but died as a result of drowning.