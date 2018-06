Border Cats Snap Huskies’ Four Game Win Streak

Thunder Bay strikes back after 17-4 loss

DULUTH, Minn.- The Huskies looked to sweep Thunder Bay Friday evening after defeating them 17-4 the previous night.

The game was tied at one through 4 and a half innings. In the bottom of the fifth, the Huskies were able to put up two more runs to take the lead. But, the border cats would answer back, taking the game 6-4.