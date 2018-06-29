Bulldogs Host Volleyball Team Camp

The UMD volleyball team welcomed high school teams from across the Northland for their final summer camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, the UMD volleyball team kicked off the third of their 2018 summer camps with a team camp at the Ward Wells Field House.

The camp includes instruction and training for local teams that want to compete at the varsity level. It’s also a learning opportunity for the coaches as well.

“I’m trying to give them some new ideas of how they can approach some different things and share some of the things we like to do in our gym to train our team and really be a resource for them while they’re here to help them come up with new ideas and new ways to do some of the same things they’ve been doing,” head coach Jim Boos said.