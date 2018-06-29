Checkmate! Twin Ports Chess Open Weekend Tournament Is Here

The Twin Ports Open Chess Tournament continues Saturday and Sunday at Superior's Barker's Island Inn.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Some of the best chess players in the Northland were ready to make their move at the Seventh Annual Twin Ports Chess Open.

An event at VIP Pizza in Superior is the kickoff to a weekend of chess tournaments.

Organizers say chess is a cross generational game for all and has no age limits.

Local chess players competed against two of the best players in the world in a simultaneous chess exhibition.

“We’re seeing a huge uprising in numbers with females playing,” said Twin Ports Chess Open Dane Mattson. “There’s a lot of scholastic initiatives, so chess is a game where people from all walks of life and backgrounds always have an opportunity to learn, grow and share ideas together over the chess board.”

