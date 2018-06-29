Coaches Corner: Heavy on Wrestling’s Dave Sabick

The founder of Heavy on Wrestling stop by our studios to talk about FortuneBaynia.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we talk with Heavy on Wrestling founder/owner Dave Sabick about next month’s big event: FortuneBaynia, which takes place July 29th at Fortune Bay Casino in Tower, MN. Sabick talks about the star-studded card, as well as what it takes to put on such a big event.

For information on FortuneBaynia and how you can get tickets, click here.