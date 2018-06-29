Enbridge Says Line Three Work may Start in November

Significant Construction to Begin in Early 2019

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Enbridge Energy officials say they’re on track to finish construction and put the disputed Line 3 replacement crude oil pipeline into service in the second half of next year, assuming they get the remaining approvals.

In an interview with The Associated Press, the president of the Canadian company’s Liquids Pipelines division says a lot of work is ahead.

Guy Jarvis says that work includes securing at least 29 state, local and federal permits. He says that process could take until October.

Jarvis says that once those hurdles are cleared, the company could start work in November to get mobilized for “significant construction” to begin early in 2019.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday determined the project is necessary and approved the company’s preferred route across northern Minnesota with minor modifications.