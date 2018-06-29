Fatal Motorycle Crash in Bemidji

The Accident is Under Investigation

BEMIDJI, Minn. – According to the Bemidji Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday authorities responded to a motorcycle crash in the 1200 block of 5th Street northwest.

Officers that responded to the scene say a motorcycle appeared to have left the road and flipped.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The accident is currently under investigation.