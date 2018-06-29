Food Truck Fridays Begin

DULUTH, Minn.-Food Truck Fridays have begun again in downtown Duluth.

Numerous food vendors were parked outside of the main Duluth library earlier today to celebrate the growing business in the Northland.

A member of the Rambler food truck team told us today the event isn’t about competition against other businesses, but rather having a unity with their peers.

“It’s really awesome to get us all together as food trucks and it’s not like super competitive. It’s just giving back our food to Duluth,” said Kelsey Auran, a member of the Rambler team.

The Food Truck Fridays run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through August.