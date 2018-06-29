Get Hooked on Fishing This Weekend

The Minnesota Parks Department is Hosting an "I Can Fish!" Program Saturday at Chub Lake

DULUTH, Minn. – Folks looking to learn how to fish have the chance to do so on Saturday, June 30 at Chub Lake from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Staff at Jay Cooke State Park invite families to experience the fun of casting into the water and the excitement when there’s a tug on the line.

The hands-on program is for adults and children ages five and older, and will cover all the basics, from fish identification to casting.

All equipment will be provided, and all participants will get a small tackle box to take home.

The cost to participate is $7 dollars per adult, free for children under age 12. This will include a Minnesota State Parks and Trails one-day permit.

Reservations are required and can be made online or by phone.

1 (866) 857-2757 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, excluding holidays.

Click here for more information.