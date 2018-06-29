Independence Concert to Kick Off Fourth Festivities
The Independence Concert is Happening Sunday, July 1 at the Gary New Duluth Rec Area
DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Sunday, July 1, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will be enlightening crowds at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Area.
The concert will be taking place at 801 – 101 Avenue West, across from Stowe Elementary School.
Organizer Fran Morris says the concert is free of charge, but guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.
You will have the chance to purchase a bite to eat or enjoy an ice cream sundae.
Music will be provided by the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Brass.
Timeline of Events:
4:30 p.m. – Time for folks to grab a bite to eat or purchase an ice cream sundae
5:30 p.m. – Music by the DSSO Brass featuring patriotic music