Independence Concert to Kick Off Fourth Festivities

The Independence Concert is Happening Sunday, July 1 at the Gary New Duluth Rec Area

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Sunday, July 1, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will be enlightening crowds at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Area.

The concert will be taking place at 801 – 101 Avenue West, across from Stowe Elementary School.

Organizer Fran Morris says the concert is free of charge, but guests are asked to bring a lawn chair.

You will have the chance to purchase a bite to eat or enjoy an ice cream sundae.

Music will be provided by the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra Brass.

Timeline of Events:

4:30 p.m. – Time for folks to grab a bite to eat or purchase an ice cream sundae

5:30 p.m. – Music by the DSSO Brass featuring patriotic music