Primary Voting Begins in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn.-Early absentee voting for this primary elections has begun in Minnesota.

The primary, which will be held August 14th, will have numerous races with a number of challengers for the state’s top spots.

A rally was held at Duluth City Hall earlier today for DFL candidates. One DFL supporter we spoke to said this election cycle will have a massive impact on Minnesota.

“This election season, the governor’s race, the senate race, the state house races, we have a number of critical races at the state and national level,” said Rosie Loeffler-Kemp, of the Duluth School Board.

The general election will be held November 6th.

To find out how you can register, visit this website: http://duluthmn.gov/city-clerk/election-and-voter-info/.