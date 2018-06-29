Red Flag Warning Issued for Park Point Beaches

The Warning is in Effect Until Saturday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department issued a red flag warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective Friday morning until 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Wind and wave conditions can support rip currents which can be life threatening to anyone entering the water.

The Duluth Fire Department is warning the public to stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.

The flag locations are:

South Pier

12 th street beach

street beach Lafayette Square

Park Point beach

For more information on swimming conditions you can visit www.parkpointbeach.org.