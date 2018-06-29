Thousands Without Power After Severe Morning Storms

Line Crews Work to Restore 97 Outage Points

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Following Friday morning’s storms Lake Country Power is still reporting over 6,700 customers without power through northern Minnesota.

Line crews are working to restore service to 97 total outage points.

According to Lake Country Power’s outage map the affected customers are primarily north of Virginia near Side Lake, Lake Vermillion, Ely, and throughout the Grand Rapids service area.

Workers have reported downed power lines and trees on lines caused by the strong 60-70 mile-per-hour winds.

Crews from Lake States Construction, Highline Construction and Cooperative Lights & Power have been called to assist with power restoration.