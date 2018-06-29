White Winter Winery Makers’ Faire Happening Saturday

Makers' Faire is Happening Saturday, June 30 from Noon until 5:00 p.m.

IRON RIVER, Wisc. – Happening Saturday, June 30, folks are invited to the community of Iron River, Wisconsin to experience the second annual Makers’ Faire put on by White Winter Winery.

The Faire will run from noon until 5:00 p.m. and showcase many talented artists, farmers, growers, producers, crafts and more.

The artisans are from various communities around the region, including Ashland, Bayfield and Douglas County.

Organizers say this year’s vendors include a knife maker, bee keeper with fresh honey, wooden lighthouse maker, producer of goat cheese, quilter, jewelry, fruits, vegetables, flowers, organic beef, hand-made soap, candles, hand crafted wood furniture and carvings, photography, restorer of classic wooden boats, painters, pottery maker and much more.

The Chequamegon Humane Association (CHA) is offering a free children’s activity to create items for the adoptable animals at CHA which White Winter Winery is sponsoring.

Ashland Baking Company will be preparing incredible sandwiches, wraps and desserts.

Entertainment will be provided by the Chequamegon Bay People’s Orchestra.

At 9:00 a.m. there is a 5k Wench Run with each runner receiving a free glass of White Winter Winery mead after the race and a special prize for the best dressed “wench!”

The White Winter Winery Makers’ Faire’s inspiration came from White Winter Winery owner Jon Hamilton wanting to highlight the talented artisans who moved to northwestern Wisconsin to make a living, raise a family and do what they love for work and for their passion.

