Hoops Brewing Throws “Hoopla” For One Year Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. – Hoops Brewing in Duluth is celebrating its first year in business with a party.

It’s called a “Hoopla” and it’s also a thank you to the many people in the community who helped make it all possible.

Hoops Brewing owner says the beer hall model concept makes it a place for everyone.

All of the guests who walked through the door received a free pint glass.

Hoopla had plenty of food, giveaways and beer.

“I’ve been able to learn and I’ve been able to share some of my knowledge and work with some really great brewers over the years and that has really helped me be able to try to be a little bit of a statesman for our area about the great beer here as much as I can,” said Hoops Brewing Owner Dave Hoops.

The family friendly Hoops Brewing is located in Duluth’s Canal Park.