Kuhlman goes from a Bulldog to a Bruin

Former UMD Hockey Captain talks about his week at Bruins Development Camp

BOSTON, Mass.- Former Bulldog captain Karson Kuhlman attended Bruins development camp which wrapped up yesterday.

The Frozen Four M.V.P. took full advantage of the opporutnity showing the organization everything he has to offer, all while simply being grateful to be a part of the experience.

Bruins director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner says Kuhlman is “a kid that [he] has personally been tracking for a while” and has the potential to be very valuable to the organization.

The main aspect of Kuhlman’s game that has been so appealing is his attention to detail and ability to play a pro–style game in the way he positions himself and the way he uses his body.

You can also find Kuhlman’s name on multiple lists of upcoming players to watch.

But Kuhlman wasn’t the only Bulldog in Boston for development camp. He was joined by teammate defense man Nick Wolff.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF NHL