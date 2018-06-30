Lake Country Power Employee Dies While Working to Restore Power Near Orr

The 33-year-old man was reportedly electrocuted at about 6:00 p.m. Friday

ORR, Minn. – A Lake Country Power Cooperative employee died Friday while working on a power outage near Orr.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 33-year-old man was reportedly electrocuted at about 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening as a line crew was working.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is said to be undetermined at this point and an investigation is underway.

Despite the loss of a fellow employee, Lake Country Power Cooperative crews will continue working to restore power to all of their members in Northern Minnesota.