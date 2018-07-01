All Aboard For A Fun Family Cruise On the Vista Star

DULUTH, Minn. – The Vista Star in Duluth hit the waters of Lake Superior for a family fun cruise.

Even with a little bit of rain about 20 people were on board for coloring activities, face painting and food.

Staff say the cruise is meant to be immersive and is for people of all ages.

“If you really wanted to go outdoors and to just be a little bit more, just outside, in more of an environment that you’re not use to I think that is definitely a good place to go especially for children just bonding and having fun,” said Cruise Director Cally Stanich.

Vista Fleet has several cruises available throughout the summer.