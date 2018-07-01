Carrie Tollefson Inducted into Hall of Fame

CHICAGO, Ill.- Monday, the National Federation of State High School Associations will induct Carrie Tollefson into the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

In high school Tollefson won five state championships for Dawson Boyd High, winning her first state title as an eighth grader. During those four she also won eight individual track and field titles. Those thirteen combined titles are the most ever in the state of Minnesota.

Tollefson continued doing her thing at Villanova University winning 5 NCAA titles for the Wildcats.

After that she was onto Athens, Greece to compete in the 2004 Olympics.

Tollefson was able to bring her talents to the Northland and kick butt at the William A irvin 5k where she really seemed to enjoy herself and relive those glory days.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF THE NFHS