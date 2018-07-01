Duluth’s Zenith Bookstore Turns One

The Zenith Bookstore is known for having author signings and a wide selection of books.

DULUTH, Minn. – One year ago the Zenith Bookstore in Duluth opened its doors and chances are you may have purchased a book from there.

On Sunday, the bookstore celebrated its one year anniversary.

The Zenith Bookstore located at 318 Central Ave. N. is known for having author signings and a wide selection of books.

The owner says he didn’t expect things to go so well and is happy knowing his bookstore helps build a sense of community.

“People are looking for a place where they can see people, talk to people, get a friendly smile and talk to people who have expertise in being able to recommend books,” said Owner Bob Dobrow. “They can be part of a greater community, so i think the importance of our store goes way beyond just books.”

The anniversary also kicked off a Where’s Waldo? event between Zenith Bookstore and 16 local businesses, all this to enter a drawing and win a grand prize.