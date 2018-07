Investigation Underway After Fire at Capri Bar

Capri Bar is located at 1224 Tower Ave., Superior, Wisconsin.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An investigation is underway after fire broke out at the Capri Bar on Tower Avenue in Superior.

Firefighters got the call for help around 3:44 a.m.

Smoke and flames were visible on the second floor.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.