Welcome Home JT Brown

Former Bulldog signs with the Minnesota Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Last we saw of JT Brown, he lead the UMD Bulldogs to their first national championship in 2011.

After that Brown went on to play with the big boys of the NHL. First with the Tampa bay lightening then heading out west to Anaheim.

But the Burnsville native clearly couldn’t stay away for too long because this morning Brown signed a two year deal with the Wild looking to continue his career where it all began.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF NHL