Authorities Searching for Missing Hurley man

IRON COUNTY, Wis. – The Iron County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Hurley Wisconsin man who has been missing since Saturday, June 30.

Rich Tilton, 63, was last seen driving in the Hurley area near Rangeview Drive with his German shepherd dog.

Authorities say Tilton drives a 2002 white Toyota Forerunner with Wisconsin license plate 795-YXW.

His vehicle and his dog have also not been found since June 30.

If you have any information on Tilton’s whereabouts please contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-561-3800.