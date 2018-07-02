Bad Weather Could Postpone Duluth’s Fourth Fest, Fireworks Until July 5

Decision Will Be Made Before Noon on July 4

DULUTH, Minn. – All eyes are on the stormy forecast as crews get ready for Fourth Fest at Bayfront Park.

Festivities kick off Tuesday evening with 80s rock and roll tribute band Hairball. Weather is not expected to damper this concert, as the performers say they will play rain or shine.

But showers and thunderstorms forecast for July 4th have DECC officials making sure back-up plans are in place for the free lineup of musical acts in the evening followed by the big fireworks display at 10:10 p.m.

Jeff Stark, venue operations for Bayfront Festival Park, told FOX 21 Monday that if officials decide to postpone Fourth Fest on July 4, the decision would be made on that day and before noon.

And if that decision is to postpone, the entire musical lineup has committed to playing on July 5, with a full fireworks show at 10:10 p.m. that night.

“Everybody understands that this is an outdoor amphitheater and that anything can happen,” Stark said. “Everybody has been really willing to roll with the punches, and obviously at the end of the day we want to make sure it’s a safe environment for our patrons, our staff — everybody else to come down.”

Fourth Fest will continue into Friday July 6 at Bayfront Park with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and special guests Naughty by Nature and Coolio. Then on Saturday, celebrations wrap up with Trampled By Turtles.

For a complete list of performances and ticket information, click here.

Follow Bayfront Festival Park on Twitter for updates.