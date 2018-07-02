Delta Diner Helping the Public Navigate After Flood

Delta Diner is located at 14385 County Highway H, Delta, WI 54856.

DELTA, Wis. – The Delta Diner is known for its flavorful menu and burgers on Monday but after the recent flooding it became a source of information for the community.

Employees at the diner took it upon themselves to help people get from point A to point B by letting others know what roads to take and to avoid.

Even after coming close to losing a building and the septic system because of the flood, staff members say it’s only right to look out for their customers and everyone else.

“You want to be in contact with the town because you don’t to send people where it’s unsafe because it’s counterproductive when they’re traveling. but because we’re in the community, we’re an active part of the community,” said Delta Diner Todd Bucher.

Delta Diner is already taking precautions, they had a contractor out doing work.