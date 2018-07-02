DNR Offers Boating Safety Tips

DULUTH, Minn.-With all the warm weather recently, many Northlander’s boats have hit the water.

Local safety officials from the DNR want to remind the public that they want people to have fun, but to do it in a safe way.

They say with the recent rainfall, our lakes can be especially dangerous.

“When you get on a lake you are not familiar with, there can be hidden hazards, especially right now when the water is up,” said Jake Willis, a DNR conservation officer.

The DNR also said one of the biggest violations they see with boaters is not having a throwable personal flotation device for boats 16 feet or longer.