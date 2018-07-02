Greenway Boys To Take Part in Hockey Day Minnesota 2019

The Raiders will face Bemidji on January 19th, 2019.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – This past weekend, the schedule was announced for the 2019 Hockey Day Minnesota. And a team from the Northland has been invited to the party.

The Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin boys hockey team will take on Bemidji on Saturday January 19th, 2019. The game will be outdoors on Lake Bemidji at 4:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcasted live on Fox Sports North.

Hockey Day Minnesota started back in 2007 by the Minnesota Wild in an effort to celebrate the game that has made Minnesota the “State of Hockey”. Previous hosts include Hermantown in 2010 and Duluth in 2016. The day will culminate at the Xcel Energy Center as the Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets.