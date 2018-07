Huskies Fall at Home to the Honkers

Rochester comes back from 3-0 deficit to defeat Duluth at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies hosted Rochester Monday night in the first of a two-game home series to wrap up the first half of the season. The Huskies opened the game with a 3-0 lead in the second inning. But the Honkers would battle back, as they hang on to steal the win 5-4. The two teams will be back at it Tuesday night at Wade Stadium in the first half finale.