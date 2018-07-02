Meet The Owners Of ‘Duluth Cider’ Opening Soon In Lincoln Park

The Couple Wants To Expand Palates Past Sugary, Sweet Ciders

DULUTH, Minn. – We’re taking you inside the beginnings of Duluth’s first-ever hard cider company set to open this August in the growing Lincoln Park Craft District. The husband and wife team recently moved back to Duluth from Boston where they say cideries are booming — and that there’s no better place for true cider than Duluth, as FOX 21’s Dan Hanger reports.

There’s still a lot of work to be done in the 5,400-square-foot space at 2307 West Superior Street. But for Jake Scott and his wife Valerie, the opening of Duluth Cider this August can’t come soon enough.

“Duluth has good beer, Duluth has good coffee, Duluth has good spirits, Duluth has good people and on and on and on — but Duluth doesn’t have its own cider yet,” Jake said.

The Scotts are born and raised in Minnesota, graduated from UMD and recently moved back from Boston after experiencing the growing craft cider industry there, and now they’re ready to show the Northland that ciders can go way beyond sweet and sugary — to all types of dry ciders with fruit, herbs, spices and even hops.

“A lot of our ciders are going to have hops in them. So kind of breaking that already preconceived notion people have of cider,” Valerie said.

Christian Fraser is Duluth Cider’s production manager who is anxious to begin exploring and pouring hand-crafted ciders here.

“It’s going to be just a really nice atmosphere — a good tap-room setting,” Fraser said. “Something for the hardest of core beer drinkers, to someone who really likes a nice light dry wine. We can kind of run the gap there.”

And when it comes to the apples, don’t expect anything from out of state. The Scotts say their goal is 100 percent Minnesota apples.

“We’re excited to invite people in to try a real craft product that was made from the apples right outside their back door,” Jake said.

When Duluth Cider opens sometime in August, cider will be sold on site on tap and in growlers with a goal of eventually distributing the product to bars and restaurants, and eventually canning after that.

Find Duluth Cider on Facebook.