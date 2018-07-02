One Remains in Hospital After Lightning Strike Injuries on Madeline Island

Two Other Victims Have Been Medically Cleared

LA POINTE, Wis. – Three people were injured from a lightning strike at the Big Bay Town Park on Madeline Island early Saturday morning.

According to authorities an officer responded to the call and found three victims at a tent camping site.

The female victim told the officer she was struck while trying to get into her vehicle and thrown to the ground.

Two other victims were found at the site; one male victim was self-transported to the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland and a second male victim had burns all over his body.

After investigating the scene authorities say the lightning struck a tree close to the tent site where it followed the root system through the tent to the nearby vehicle.

The female and one male victim have been medically cleared from the hospital, while one male victim remains in the hospital for his injuries.