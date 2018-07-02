Rebecca Neuger Named UMD Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach

The Minnesota native will join the Bulldogs staff this upcoming season.

DULUTH, Minn. – University of Minnesota Duluth head women’s basketball coach Mandy Pearson announced Monday that Rebecca Neuger will take over as the Bulldogs’ new assistant coach. She replaces Jenna Freudenberg, who recently signed on with the University of South Dakota’s coaching staff after three seasons with the Bulldogs.

“I am very excited for Becca to join our program,” said Pearson. “She has had opportunities to learn from very good coaches throughout our country and will bring great energy and organization to our program. She has experience recruiting and turning a program around at Mary-Hardin Baylor. She helped bring in two recruiting classes that helped their team finish in the top two in the conference in back to back years for the first time since 1990. She brought in multiple freshman of the year recruits as well as the conference player of the year while leading the way for recruiting at Mary-Hardin Baylor. She is very passionate about coaching and will be a great addition to our coaching staff.”

Neuger spent this past season with the University of Wisconsin program overseeing day-to-day operations while helping with recruiting, travel and camps. Before enlisting her services at Wisconsin, Neuger worked as an assistant coach at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (Division III) in Belton, Texas for two seasons. The Cru went 18-9 in 2016-17, advancing to their fifth straight American Southwest Conference tournament. Mary Hardin-Baylor was the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament. The Cru were also the No. 2 West seed in 2015-16 when they went 15-11. During her tenure, Mary Hardin-Baylor landed 12 players on the ASC All-West Division team, including three first-team selections. Neuger also spent time as a graduate manager in 2014-15 for the Baylor’s men’s basketball team, that finished 24-10 and made a trip to the NCAA Tournament, and two years as an assistant girls’ basketball coach and track and field coach at Holy Family High School in Victoria, Minn., prior to that.

Neuger played collegiately at St. Olaf College in her hometown of Northfield, Minn. She was a four-time letterwinner in basketball, soccer and outdoor track for the Oles and also lettered twice in indoor trick.

An academic All-American, Neuger earned a Bachelor’s degree in exercise science from St. Olaf College in 2011 and a Master’s degree in sports pedagogy from Baylor four years later.

